Walmart and Amazon Turn to NFL to Score Holiday Shoppers

This Thanksgiving, football fans won’t just be watching the game — they’ll be shopping it.

NBC announced that during its NFL coverage, viewers can scan an on-screen QR code to directly access Walmart’s online store, with the experience available for both linear and streaming audiences. Additionally, NBCUniversal’s Shop the Pod feature will introduce new text-to-shop functionality, while Walmart will showcase a two-minute segment from its Black Friday campaign.

This partnership builds on a growing trend of integrating retail into live sports broadcasts. As part of NBCUniversal’s ongoing collaboration with Walmart, the retailer also partnered with NBCUniversal’s interactive program, Must Shop TV, allowing Peacock viewers to buy featured products. By leveraging Walmart Connect, NBCUniversal seeks to elevate advertising effectiveness with interactive and data-driven features, similar to Amazon’s Prime Video NFL coverage, which also combines retail offers with live sports.

Speaking of Amazon, its launch of Amazon Haul has garnered some early returns, some positive some lukewarm.

Haul, a new shopping platform aimed at budget-conscious consumers, is designed to compete with discount retailers like Shein and Temu. Haul features products priced at $20 or less, with many items around $10 and some as low as $1, shipping directly from China with delivery times of one to two weeks.

Unlike its competitors, Haul offers a more straightforward shopping experience without aggressive marketing tactics, focusing instead on a calm interface and user-friendly design. The platform is available on Amazon’s mobile app and website, reflecting the company’s strategy to adapt to changing consumer preferences in the low-cost retail market.

Here’s a look at other developments from Amazon and Walmart in the past week:

Amazon Highlights

Amazon Offers Shopping Tips for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Amazon offers various shopping features to enhance the customer experience, including Prime membership benefits like free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to entertainment, with discounted options for young adults and those on government assistance. The Amazon app provides real-time tracking, product discovery, and personalized assistance from artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Rufus and Alexa . Customers can support small businesses by shopping products with the “Small Business” badge and explore in-store options at Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods , with additional perks for Prime members.

Amazon Deploys 20,000 Electric Delivery Vans as Part of Decarbonization Effort : Amazon is working to reduce its carbon footprint by decarbonizing its delivery fleet , having rolled out more than 20,000 custom electric vans across the U.S. since 2022. The company co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 with a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, and it plans to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030. These electric vans, developed in partnership with Rivian , are equipped with advanced safety features, seamless integration for delivery workflows, and driver support. Amazon has installed more than 24,000 chargers across more than 150 delivery stations in the U.S. to support the fleet.

Walmart Highlights