David’s Bridal Expands Offerings With New Brand and Amazon Storefront

David’s Bridal opened a new Amazon storefront featuring a new brand that offers gowns and dresses for both special and everyday occasions.

By opening the Amazon storefront for The Edit by DB Studio, David’s Bridal aims to continue expanding its offerings and ways to shop, positioning it to compete outside of bridal fashion and introduce its fashion to new shoppers through an additional sales channel, the company said in a Wednesday (July 9) press release.

The Edit by DB Studio offers styles that span bridal, bridesmaid, wedding guest, junior and occasion wear, according to the release. Its products are available on Amazon and the David’s Bridal website.

“David’s launch in Amazon stores is the next step in our ‘Aisle to Algorithm’ strategy, allowing us to rapidly meet our customers’ shopping needs by not only delivering a seamless, tech-driven shopping experience, but showcase our ability to create, design and produce curated capsule collections for every season and event,” David’s Bridal CEO Kelly Cook said in the release.

David’s Bridal announced “Aisle to Algorithm” in March, saying this new business model integrates retail, media and wedding planning and expands the company’s offerings to include not only wedding dresses but the entire wedding industry.

The new business model also includes a first-party retail network and media content engine; an expanded offering that includes menswear, accessories, swimwear, luxury and couture as well as its existing wedding dresses; and a more comprehensive artificial intelligence-powered wedding planning tool and marketplace.

Cook, who became David Bridal’s CEO and a member of the board of directors on April 1 after having been the company’s president of brand, technology and finance, said in a March 5 press release: “We are redefining what it means to plan, shop and celebrate life’s most special moments for consumers and innovating how brands can authentically connect with consumers during these defining moments.”

Cook told PYMNTS in an interview posted in June that David’s Bridal was set to make a series of announcements in the third quarter that would exponentially expand its digital distribution and move it into wholesaling, supplying boutiques.

“We own our supply chain from end to end … so we can give a wholesale price to a boutique that is way less than what they’re paying in the open market because we sell 2 million units a year,” Cook said.

