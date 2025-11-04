Simon Says Holidays Will Be Tariff Testing Ground for Luxury Retail

Highlights
Simon Property Group reported strong Q3 2025 performance with rising occupancy, higher rent, and increased retailer sales, despite ongoing tariff pressures affecting consumer prices and retailer margins.
The firm remains confident in its core operations, reaffirming a growing dividend and highlighting demand resilience across its retail platforms, even as tariffs pose challenges for the upcoming holiday season.
Simon is exploring the evolving role of physical retail in an AI-driven future, recognizing shifts toward experiential retail environments.
It’s a challenging operating and macro environment for retailers. And perhaps no one knows that better than the real estate firm Simon, which owns and invests primarily in shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations.