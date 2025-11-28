The SKU Series Highlights How Retailers Use Data and AI to Drive Sales

Highlights
Retail leaders from CVS, Whatnot, Ulta Beauty, Furniture.com and Newtimes Group are using AI and first-party data to collapse friction and elevate human connection across shopping journeys.
AI is emerging as retail’s invisible infrastructure, powering replenishment, recommendations, catalog normalization and live-commerce workflows without overshadowing the people who drive engagement.
Across categories, physical and digital channels are converging as retailers turn stores, streams and media networks into unified environments designed to boost confidence, loyalty and relevance.
Walk into a CVS pharmacy. Scroll a live auction on Whatnot. Book a salon visit through Ulta Beauty. Comparison shop a sectional on Furniture.com or step into Robert Talbott’s resurrected Madison Avenue flagship. In each case you’re seeing the same story play out in very different ways. It’s retail being rebuilt in real time around data, artificial intelligence (AI) and media but ultimately organized around a human relationship with the customer.
