Vivrelle Adds ‘AI Stylist’ to Luxury Accessories Membership Platform

Luxury accessories membership club Vivrelle has launched an “AI stylist” powered by Vivrelle in partnership with fashion retailers REVOLVE and FWRD.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Dubbed Ella AI, the artificial intelligence tool suggests outfits for any occasion, Vivrelle said in a Thursday (Sept. 4) post on Instagram.

In a video accompanying the post, Vivrelle shows the AI stylist showing items in response to a request for “outfits for a girls’ night in Miami,” refining its choices when told that the weather will be very warm, and then enabling the customer to order selected items.

“Borrow, style and shop in one seamless 360 experience and checkout,” the post said.

In an announcement on the company’s website, Vivrelle said Ella AI brings together borrowing, resale and traditional retail on a single platform.

PYMNTS reported in February 2024 that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the fashion industry, in part by making shopping more seamless than ever.

Companies have used AI to allow for intuitive searches based on occasions or specific queries like “I have a party” or “What goes best with my jeans,” allow customers to try on clothes virtually using their own photos, see how different items look together, and find the right fit.

Google introduced new immersive shopping features in March designed to enhance how consumers shop for fashion and beauty products. These include Vision Match, which allows users to describe any garment and receive product ideas that match the description, and virtual beauty features that that help users try out makeup looks before buying.

In December, Aesthetic launched an AI-powered clothing recognition tool that helps users identify and purchase clothing they discover while scrolling through their social media feeds. The company’s founder said the technology can identify specific garments with 90% accuracy across major fashion brands and retailers.

When Vivrelle announced the close of a $62 million Series C funding round in June, it said the investment empowered the brand to continue integrating fashion and technology.

“This investment represents an exciting new chapter — enabling us to scale operations, deepen our inventory and leverage emerging technologies, including AI, as we build a truly 360-degree luxury membership experience,” Vivrelle founder and CEO Blake Geffen said at the time in a press release.