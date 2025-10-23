Walmart Checks Out With Chat, Amazon Chases 75% Operational Automation

Highlights
Retail is going digital-first as the art of selling becomes the science of systems — data, AI and automation now drive every sale.
Walmart’s ChatGPT-powered shopping and Amazon’s smart glasses show that frictionless, personalized and even voice-driven buying is fast becoming the norm for retail.
A back-end revolution is happening as robots and AI run fulfillment, but the AWS outage proves even the smartest systems are only as strong as their backbone.
Retail is no longer a tale of shelves and sales. It’s a story of systems.