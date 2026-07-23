Amazon and Walmart Grew the Crowd but Shrank the Basket

Highlights
Overlapping summer sale events from Amazon and Walmart nearly saturated the adult U.S. market, but average spending fell sharply at both retailers, showing that a bigger audience can still produce smaller baskets and weaker economics.
Deal-week competition is turning loyalty into price arbitrage. With shoppers moving fluidly between Amazon and Walmart, comparing offers in real time and choosing largely on price, promotional events increasingly reward the lowest offer rather than the strongest retail relationship.
AI is beginning to control the path to purchase. As shoppers use assistants to research, compare and recommend products before entering a retailer’s ecosystem, Amazon and Walmart risk losing influence over discovery, even when they ultimately win the transaction.
This summer, Amazon moved Prime Day to June 23-26, leaving July without its usual commercial centerpiece for the first time outside the pandemic-disrupted 2021 event.