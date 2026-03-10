eCommerce Claims 16.6% of Retail Sales as Digital Channels Grow

Highlights
eCommerce continues to grow faster than overall retail activity as digital channels gain share of consumer spending.
Census data shows eCommerce accounted for 16.6% of retail sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Financial pressure and deal-seeking behavior are helping steer consumers toward online channels and digital payments.
The steady migration of consumer spending toward digital channels continued through the end of 2025, underlining the extent to which online commerce has become embedded in the broader retail economy.