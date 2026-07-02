Nike Digital Drops 12% as Brands Rebalance D2C and Wholesale

Highlights
Nike’s earnings results suggest brands are rethinking how they measure D2C success.
The next phase of D2C centers on loyalty, payments and customer relationships that extend across every shopping channel.
As consumers become more selective, retailers are prioritizing reach and convenience alongside first-party data.
The shorthand of direct-to-consumer (D2C) might boil down to selling through a brand’s own website or brick-and-mortar location. But writ large, the model is about controlling the customer relationship.