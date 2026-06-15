RADAR Wants to Make the Physical Store as Smart as Its Website
Watch more: Monday Conversation With RADAR’s Spencer Hewett
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Spencer Hewett is founder and CEO of RADAR, a fully integrated hardware and software solution for retail inventory that is powered by RFID.