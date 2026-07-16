Retail Sales Hold Up as Walmart and Amazon Go Back to School
U.S. consumers kept spending in June, but the mix shows why Walmart and Amazon are leaning harder into price as the back-to-school season begins. The Commerce Department’s June retail sales report showed sales rising 0.2% from May to $768.6 billion and 6.7% from a year earlier. A 5.3% drop at gasoline stations restrained the headline. Nonstore sales, including eCommerce, rose 1.9%, while core retail sales gained 0.5%. Because the figures are not adjusted for inflation, they show continued spending, not necessarily stronger unit demand. The June CPI report offered some relief: prices fell 0.4% from May, but remained 3.5% above year-ago levels, while food was up 3.0%.