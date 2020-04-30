Feng Chen, 31, of Brooklyn, New York was charged in federal court on Thursday (April 30) with theft of U.S. mail that included $12,000 in government stimulus checks, other checks and credit cards, authorities said.

Richard P. Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said the stimulus checks are a “lifeline” for many households and anyone who tries to “cut that lifeline” will be met with the “full weight of the law.”

On Tuesday morning (April 28) New York Police first saw Chen rummaging through a medical collection bin at a closed medical office in Sunset Park, New York. He was then seen going through mail at a nearby apartment building.

Chen was then spotted leaving the building with mail but dropped it on the sidewalk when he noticed police, federal prosecutors said. When police officers caught up to him, they reportedly “observed a bulge” in his jacket and noticed what looked like checks.

Upon searching Chen, police recovered stimulus checks totaling more than $12,000 along with credit cards, other checks, opened envelopes and letters with different names and addresses.

Chen allegedly told the officers he was delivering food to someone in the building but later changed his story and said he was waiting for someone who lived there. He once again reportedly came up with another story, telling police he actually lived in the building, according to the complaint.

He was arrested after police found an open bench warrant in his name for criminal charges involving identity theft in New York County.

“The NYPD recognizes how the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for a variety of malicious, criminal scams. In this case, I applaud our alert detectives and federal partners for interrupting an alleged scheme to victimize New Yorkers by stealing important mail and stimulus money meant to aid them during this unprecedented crisis,” said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. If convicted, Chen faces up to five years in prison.

Check fraud has racked up more than $18 billion in losses in 2018 and has hit about 70 percent of all organizations in the country.