Security & Fraud

Victims Of Tech Support Scam Get Refunds

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Scam

To support scam victims, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will start to send refunds of over $1.7 million to consumers who fell victim to a tech support scam, the agency said in a press release.

The scheme convinced consumers to purchase tech support services by saying their computers had malware, viruses or other types of security bugs.

The FTC will start to provide 57,960 refunds with an average of approximately $30 to each of the scam’s victims. Many of the recipients will receive refunds through PayPal.

The agency said “those who receive checks should deposit or cash their checks within 60 days, as indicated on the check.” It also noted “the FTC never requires people to pay money or provide account information to cash a refund check.”

The agency and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as well as the State of Connecticut claim the scam’s perpetrators, which ran under Click4Support and other names, harnessed advertising on search engines, such as Google, and website popups. The popups and ads purported to be from major tech companies like Apple and Microsoft and cajoled consumers into making a call to the defendants and purchasing tech support that wasn’t necessary.

The FTC said that new interactive dashboards for refund data offer “a state-by-state breakdown of FTC refunds.” FTC actions led to over $232 million in refunds to consumers across the nation last year, according to the release.

In separate news, the FTC released a warning last year about potential “romance scams,” which cost victims a collective $143 million in 2018. At the time, the FTC said these particular types of scams cost people more than any other type of swindling, and they are forecasted to become more common.

Romance scams are made by those who meet victims through the web and charm them over a period of time, gaining the trust and admiration of the target. They then ask for money for something — maybe a ticket to come and visit in person or an emergency medical procedure.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
3.7K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
2.9K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
2.5K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

Fifth Third Fifth Third
2.5K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.3K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.2K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.2K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.0K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b, Revolution Payments, NetSuite, NetSuite, Level III, interchange fees, commercial cards, b2b,
2.0K
B2B Payments

Revolution Payments Optimizes Biz Card Fees In NetSuite

2.0K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
1.9K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
1.8K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset