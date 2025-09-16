CrowdStrike and Salesforce Partner on Security Solutions for AI Agents and Applications

CrowdStrike and Salesforce partnered to enhance the security of artificial intelligence agents and applications built on Agentforce and Salesforce Platform.

Via integrations between CrowdStrike Falcon Shield and Salesforce Security Center, the companies will provide greater protection, visibility and faster response to secure AI-powered business, the companies said in a Tuesday (Sept. 16) press release.

CrowdStrike Falcon Shield provides visibility and automated response to threats targeting software-as-a-service applications, and Salesforce Security Center provides a comprehensive view of permissions and controls across the user’s Salesforce environment, according to the release.

The integrations will provide Salesforce admins and security professionals with visibility, compliance support and protection for workflows, the release said.

Another integration will enable customers to access Charlotte AI, CrowdStrike’s agentic security analyst, through Agentforce for Security so that it can work alongside them in Slack and, in a conversational manner, flag potential threats and recommend actions, per the release.

These integrations will be available by the end of the year, according to the release.

“Adversaries are already targeting AI agents and applications with identity-based attacks,” CrowdStrike Chief Business Officer Daniel Bernard said in the release. “Together with Salesforce, we’re extending the power of the Falcon platform to protect mission-critical workflows and secure the next generation of AI-powered business.”

Brian Landsman, CEO of AppExchange and global partnerships at Salesforce, said in the release: “A key to unlocking the full potential of agentic AI lies in the ability to secure it. Our partnership with CrowdStrike ensures that our customers can build their agentic enterprises on Salesforce while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.”

CrowdStrike said Monday (Sept. 15) that it had new integrations with several AI leaders and that these partnerships deliver unified protection across the entire AI stack.

Together with Salesforce, the new integrations of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel, Meta and Nvidia.

“Securing AI is not just about technology—it’s about securing the full ecosystem where AI is built, deployed and used,” Bernard said in a Monday press release. “By embedding protection with the world’s AI leaders, we’re giving enterprises the confidence to adopt AI, innovate with AI and secure AI, all while delivering revolutionary outcomes.”

