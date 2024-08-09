Amazon Deals Expands to TikTok, Pinterest

Amazon has partnered with TikTok and Pinterest to let the users of those social media apps buy products from Amazon without leaving those apps.

This offering is designed to make it more convenient for Amazon customers to shop on those social media platforms, an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg in a report posted Thursday (Aug. 8).

“Customers who choose to link their accounts in the U.S. will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates and product details on select Amazon product ads in TikTok as part of the experiences,” the spokesperson said of the collaboration with that company, per the report.

To use this social commerce offering, TikTok and Pinterest users will link their profiles from those platforms to their Amazon accounts, enabling them to buy products directly from the ads, according to the report.

TikTok announced its partnership with Amazon in a Thursday blog post, saying that this offering joins its commerce solutions that “create a frictionless shopping experience for our users to discover, browse and buy — wherever and however our community chooses to shop.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Amazon to offer a seamless and fun shopping experience,” TikTok added in the post.

Amazon formed similar partnerships with Meta’s Facebook and Instagram and with Snap’s Snapchat in November 2023.

Regarding the collaboration with Facebook and Instagram, an Amazon spokesperson told PYMNTS at the time that the in-app shopping with Amazon is available for select products advertised on those platforms and sold by Amazon or independent sellers in its store.

“For the first time, customers will be able to shop Amazon’s Facebook and Instagram ads and check out with Amazon without leaving the social media apps,” the spokesperson said.

Similar capabilities are available on Snapchat, an Amazon spokesperson told PYMNTS when the partnership with that social media platform was announced a week later.

Social media channels drive a lot of eyeballs, and 28% of consumers have transacted on social media because it allows them to buy a product as soon as it catches their attention, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and AWS study, “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Monetizing Social Media.”