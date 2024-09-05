LTK Offers Creators More Control Over Commissions

Creator commerce platform LTK says it’s giving creators more control over their earnings.

The company on Thursday (Sept. 5) announced what it called “major” updates to its creator app, including one that gives creators access to all available commission rates on the platform.

“Creators have transformed the retail industry — becoming a preferred way for millions of people to discover and shop, resulting in billions in sales,” Kit Ulrich, general manager of LTK’s Creator Shopping Platform, said in a news release. “As more retailers and brands recognize the value of partnering with creators, LTK is helping creators embrace this pivotal moment.”

Among the news tools is Product Commission Comparison, giving creators access to all available commission rates for products.

“By tapping on a product in the app, creators can now scroll to view the available rates offered by brands and retailers, and can easily find and select the best partner for them and their community,” the release said.

There’s also a new search tab that gives creators a new way to discover brands and products directly from the LTK creator app, “creating a more efficient content posting experience and helping boost earnings,” the company said.

Creators can now browse 13 different product categories and five features, with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search letting them search through more than 450 million items.

The announcement comes weeks after LTK said it was transforming its app to be video-first, with the addition of a shoppable video feed called Full-Screen Continuous Video and a new content guide called Daily Drops.

“Video is critical for creators, and by transforming the LTK app into a video-first platform, LTK is helping our creators earn more by directly catering to shoppers’ preferences,” Ulrich said at the time, with the company noting that video posts gain double the sales, bring 64% more click-outs to retailers’ sites and apps to shop, and add 46% to creators’ earnings.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS recently looked at the rise of companies such as Bump, which aim to help creators access financing, by leveraging creators’ income and real-time market value.

“Access to business loans and lines of credit are virtually nonexistent,” James Jones, founder and CEO at Bump, told PYMNTS in a recent interview. “Most creators are denied access because they don’t have paystubs or W2s, or because their income is just too unpredictable for traditional institutions with very little appetite for risk.”