TikTok GO Connects Travel Videos to Hotel Bookings

TikTok now enables users in the United States to book hotels, attractions and tours.

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With the new TikTok GO, users can discover experiences on TikTok through videos, search and locations; view details; check availability; and then complete a booking directly on the platform, TikTok USDS Joint Venture said in a Tuesday (May 12) press release.

“Every day on TikTok, millions of people discover where to eat, where to stay and what to do next,” Adam Presser, CEO of TikTok USDS Joint Venture, said in the release. “TikTok GO connects that moment of inspiration directly to the businesses behind it, and that’s good for creators, good for local businesses and good for communities.”

TikTok GO offers a wide range of travel inspiration and booking opportunities on the TikTok platform in partnership with Booking.com, Expedia, Viator, GetYourGuide, Tiqets and Trip.com.

For travel partners and local businesses, TikTok GO offers a new way to reach people who are looking for inspiration.

Mark van der Linden, vice president of partnerships at Booking.com, said in the release: “By bringing Booking.com directly into the TikTok journey, travelers can move from discovering a dream accommodation in a video to securing their stay in just a few taps — making it easier than ever to turn inspiration into unforgettable experiences.”

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Johannes Reck, co-founder and CEO of GetYourGuide, said in the release: “Whether it’s visiting the Vatican or checking out a cooking class in Tokyo, we’re collapsing the time between inspiration and action.”

For creators, TikTok GO offers opportunities to earn through commissions and creator campaigns when they feature hotels, attractions and local services and connect their content directly to bookings.

PYMNTS reported in November 2024 that the integration of social media and eCommerce has led to the rise of social commerce, a model that allows consumers to make direct purchases within social platforms.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Generation Zillennial: How They Shop” found that 13% of U.S. consumers said they had made a purchase in the previous month at least partially because of a social media influencer or celebrity. Among Gen Z consumers, the percentage leapt to 28%.

It was reported in April that another TikTok offering, TikTok Shop, could increase its share of overall retail sales from 1% today to 10% in 2028 due to consumers’ adoption of the platform as a source of discovery and brand association.