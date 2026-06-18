Can Snap Survive the Wearable Graveyard Google Built?

Highlights
Big Tech continues its pursuit of AR glasses because whoever owns the post-smartphone computing platform could control the next generation of software, services, advertising and commerce.
From Google Glass and Magic Leap to Humane’s AI Pin, most wearable products have struggled to offer a compelling advantage over smartphones.
AI, displays and sensors have improved dramatically, but the industry still hasn’t proven that smart glasses deliver enough everyday utility to justify replacing—or even meaningfully reducing reliance on—the smartphone.
The smartphone era won’t last forever, and the tech industry is spending billions to own whatever comes next. Artificial intelligence (AI) has sharpened that ambition, giving new momentum to an old dream: ambient computing that delivers information through a lens rather than a screen.