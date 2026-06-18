Can Snap Survive the Wearable Graveyard Google Built?

AI, displays and sensors have improved dramatically, but the industry still hasn’t proven that smart glasses deliver enough everyday utility to justify replacing—or even meaningfully reducing reliance on—the smartphone.

From Google Glass and Magic Leap to Humane’s AI Pin, most wearable products have struggled to offer a compelling advantage over smartphones.

Big Tech continues its pursuit of AR glasses because whoever owns the post-smartphone computing platform could control the next generation of software, services, advertising and commerce.

The smartphone era won’t last forever, and the tech industry is spending billions to own whatever comes next. Artificial intelligence (AI) has sharpened that ambition, giving new momentum to an old dream: ambient computing that delivers information through a lens rather than a screen.

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On Tuesday (June 16), Snap unveiled its SPECS augmented reality (AR) glasses, priced at over $2,100. The market responded quickly. Snap Inc.’s share price dropped 5% after the launch and has continued to slide in the days since, with no rebound as of reporting.

It’s worth asking why the world’s most valuable and innovative companies are all so dead set on smart glasses being the next-generation product that replaces the smash-success of the smart phone.

From Google Glass to Microsoft HoloLens, from Magic Leap to Humane’s AI Pin and across Meta’s early virtual reality (VR) push and years of smartwatch experiments, the industry has poured billions into wearable hardware. Most never moved past niche adoption.

The record points to a stubborn truth: consumers don’t adopt hardware just because it’s futuristic. They adopt it because it solves a problem better than what they already carry.

See also: If AI Fixed Smart Glasses, Why Aren’t Consumers Wearing Them?

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The Device That Keeps Losing to the Smartphone It Was Built to Replace

The history of computing has largely been a story of shrinking distance between humans and machines.

Every few years, a new device emerges promising to free consumers from their smartphones. The pitch changes, but the underlying promise remains remarkably consistent: computing should become more natural, more ambient and more integrated into daily life. Screens should disappear, information should appear when needed, and the next great platform should feel less like a machine and more like an extension of human perception.

Unlike smartphones, which require users to stop what they are doing and look down at a screen, AR glasses promise to place information directly into a user’s field of view. Directions appear while walking, messages surface without reaching for a phone and AI assistants observe surroundings and provide context in real time.

Yet the history of consumer technology is littered with products that attempted exactly that and failed. The clearest takeaway after two decades of wearable experimentation is that consumers reward utility, not technological ambition. Even products that achieved some level of success often succeeded by solving narrow, practical problems rather than transforming computing. Fitness trackers gained traction because they quantified health activity. Smartwatches found an audience by providing notifications, health monitoring and convenience. Neither replaced the smartphone.

At the same time, many next-generation computing initiatives resemble strategic positioning exercises on purpose. Companies understand that breakthrough platforms rarely emerge fully formed. Smartphones themselves required years of iteration before reaching mass adoption.

See also: How Big Tech’s XR Push Could Redefine Both Payments and AI

Smart Glasses Aren’t the Goal. The Platform Behind Them Is.

The persistence of the smart glasses dream becomes easier to understand when viewed through a platform lens. The smartphone is not merely a successful product category. It is one of the most profitable and strategically important platforms in history.

Any company hoping to challenge that dominance faces a difficult reality. Building another smartphone is unlikely to work. Building what comes after the smartphone could.

That possibility explains why companies as different as Snap, Meta, Apple, Google and OpenAI-linked hardware ventures continue investing in wearable computing despite repeated setbacks.

Humane’s AI Pin, for example, became one of the industry’s most closely watched experiments precisely because it attempted to build a future beyond the smartphone around AI interactions. The device generated substantial interest but struggled to convince consumers it offered meaningful advantages over phones already equipped with sophisticated AI capabilities.

Modern smartphones are extraordinarily capable. They provide powerful cameras, AI assistants, navigation, payments, entertainment, communication and productivity tools in a device people already carry everywhere. Any successor technology must do more than offer novelty. It must create enough additional value to justify new hardware, new behaviors and often significant cost.

That is why Snap’s new glasses matter, regardless of whether they become a commercial success. They represent the latest test of one of technology’s longest-running assumptions: that the future of computing sits directly in front of our eyes.

The wearables graveyard suggests that assumption may be wrong. But the industry keeps digging because the reward for being right would be nothing less than ownership of the next era of computing.

And despite a lack of consumer demand, tech giants can still mitigate their production costs with a relatively robust government and public agency demand pipeline for the latest generation of smart glasses and AR hardware products.

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