Ingo Payments’ Edwards: Bank on Changing BaaS Regulations

How BaaS firms navigate elevated regulatory scrutiny will determine whether it becomes a headwind or a tailwind, Ingo Payments CEO Drew Edwards writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Beyond the Horizon: How to Identify Unexpected Threats That Could Impact Your Business.”

As we move into the second half of the year, the FinTech industry faces a landscape filled with unpredictable events that could significantly impact operations. For the Banking as a Service (BaaS) and embedded banking ecosystems — where banks partner with third parties to extend banking services through enterprises and FinTechs — elevated regulatory scrutiny has emerged as a key wild card. How we navigate this evolving scrutiny will determine whether it becomes a headwind that slows us down or a tailwind that propels us forward.

The Growing Regulatory Focus

Banking has always been a heavily regulated industry, but recent developments have intensified regulators’ focus and scrutiny of partnerships between banks and third parties. With the world in the midst of a financial experience revolution, banks have turned to FinTech partnerships to meet new consumer expectations and compete. This has resulted in the rapid expansion of BaaS and embedded banking companies that bring modern external banking technologies and expertise. Banks have been partnering with these players to offer modern digital and embedded banking products outside of their core systems. However, some significant missteps and failures by individual players in the industry have drawn elevated scrutiny from bank regulators.

In today’s environment, regulatory enforcement orders have become commonplace. Regulators are asking critical questions about how banks exercise proper oversight with respect to their FinTech partnerships and as these concerns grow, we can anticipate a wave of new regulations aimed at tightening controls within these partnerships.

Opportunities Amid Change

Despite the challenges, regulatory scrutiny could also create tailwinds for those who are well-prepared. Embedded banking and BaaS companies that truly understand banking have robust risk and compliance frameworks, and know how to safely partner with banks will likely rise as leaders in the space. As regulatory expectations become clearer, there will be opportunities to set industry standards and gain a competitive edge.

A more regulated environment could also enhance consumer confidence in FinTech products, leading to even greater adoption. However, aligning innovation with risk and compliance will be crucial. The potential of these partnerships is immense, but success will depend on getting the banking part right. Those who master this balance will find significant opportunities for growth.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, regulatory scrutiny remains one of the most significant wild cards for our industry. While the exact path of regulatory developments is uncertain, we must proactively engage with regulators, invest in compliance, risk and the technology necessary to support the banking side of the partnership. We must continue to maintain open and transparent relationships with our banking partners.

By staying ahead of potential regulatory changes and positioning ourselves as responsible stewards of financial innovation, we can transform this wild card into an opportunity. Our ability to adapt and thrive amid uncertainty will be the key differentiator for success in the evolving FinTech landscape.