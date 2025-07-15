i2c Plays Long Game in Navigating AI Transformation

Technology is swiftly transforming the payments industry, but true disruption is a long game, i2c founder and CEO Amir Wain writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Halftime 2025: Charting the Future of Payments.”
Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.
yesSubscribe to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.
By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.
Δ
As we cross the midpoint of 2025, the payments industry is in an accelerated state of transformation. Rapid artificial intelligence (AI) evolution, shifting economic headwinds and accelerating M&A activity are collectively redefining the playing field. Success in this dynamic environment demands foresight and strategic agility.
AI has transcended buzzword status; it is now the fundamental engine driving efficiency and delivering new value propositions. We are seeing its power manifest in two critical ways:
The payments sector is undergoing three distinct waves of consolidation:
While the excitement around innovative technologies is palpable, the most profound industry shifts still lie ahead. The pace of change is swift, yet true disruption is a long game. Incremental improvements, such as enhanced fraud detection or more efficient operations, are vital steps. However, the truly transformative disruption will materialize as foundational technologies mature and scale, bringing about changes by 2030 that are difficult to fully envision today.
Economic and regulatory uncertainty is constant. This necessitates a long-term strategic approach. Our investments are guided by a five-year outlook, focusing on where the industry is heading, not just today’s headlines. Our core mission remains clear: drive efficiency and create differentiated value. Agility and configurability are paramount, empowering our partners to adapt swiftly and confidently. By consistently excelling in these areas, we are confident in our continued leadership, regardless of future market dynamics.
i2c Plays Long Game in Navigating AI Transformation
FRFS Completes Implementation of ISO 20022 for Fedwire Funds Service
Cognition to Acquire Windsurf After Google Poaches Founders and Researchers
Community Banks Lead Fundraising for Texas Flood Recovery Efforts
We’re always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with innovators and disruptors.