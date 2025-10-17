Why Instant Rewards Are Winning the Retail Loyalty War

Retailers pushing to make payments and loyalty programs faster and easier will win wallet share, Concora Credit Chief Commercial Officer Rolando De Gracia writes in a new PYMNTS eBook, “Headlines That Will Shape the Close of 2025.”
Speed is now the default setting for consumers. Tap a phone and the payment clears. Stream a show and it starts right away. Order groceries and they show up the same day. Instant gratification is becoming the expectation, even for retail payments. This trend will have shoppers favoring brands that deliver value in the moment.
Credit cards show how much this matters. Capital One and Chase have built programs where rewards appear quickly, and redemptions are either automatic (no cardholder engagement) or an easy and digital experience. With many retail co-brands, cardholders wait until their next billing cycle to see their rewards. That lag may not sound like a big deal, but it causes people to lose interest. If one card lets a cardholder use a reward right away and another makes them wait weeks, they’ll prefer (and remember) the faster one.
So how can retailers keep up? Loyalty programs tied to credit and payments need to start moving toward an instant-first model. Here are four ways to get there:
The change in loyalty and payments is already underway. It won’t be solved in a day, but the retailers pushing to make programs faster, easier and more inclusive will grab the wallet share — and keep it for the long run.
