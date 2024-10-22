Brex Launches Revamped Partnership Program for Accounting Firms

Brex has revamped its partnership program designed for accounting, bookkeeping and outsourced and fractional CFO firms.

The Brex Accounting Partnership Program now includes new product experiences, services and dedicated programs for accounting professionals, the company said in a blog post.

“We made it a priority to recommit to our accounting partnership program and help make it a growth accelerator for firms,” Pedro Franceschi, CEO and co-founder of Brex, said in the post. “This upgraded experience will extend the power of our spend and accounting solutions at scale and enable partner firms to serve their clients more efficiently.”

The Brex financial operations platform includes a comprehensive range of tools that auto-syncs data to the client’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of choice; an interface called Brex ProAccess that helps accounting firms manage all their Brex clients in one place; and an integration ecosystem that includes thousands of ERP, human resources information system (HRIS) and other integrations, according to the post.

Other key features for Brex accounting partners include multi-entity capabilities, multicurrency support, direct data access, premium integrations and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered accounting features, the post said.

The revamped partnership program also offers accounting firms custom onboarding offers for their clients, streamlined account management across all their Brex customers and a listing on Brex’s accounting directory, per the post.

“Brex has already transformed financial operations for tens of thousands of businesses, offering a comprehensive suite of products for banking, corporate cards, spend management, bill pay and travel,” the post said. “Now, we’re reaffirming our commitment to the backbone of financial operational excellence: accounting firms.”

The launch of this revamped program comes about 10 months after Brex laid off about 20% of its workforce as part of a restructuring that Franceschi said aimed to make Brex “a high-velocity company.”

Franceschi said when announcing the move in January that there is a “massive opportunity ahead” for the company’s spend management solutions but that the Brex organization grew too quickly and was not moving as quickly as it did in the past.

On Oct. 15, the company teamed up with Navan to launch a new joint offering for enterprises that streamlines travel payments into one workflow when using the Navan travel management platform.

In September, Brex launched an embedded payments solution designed to make it easy for B2B software vendors to accelerate customer workflows with Brex virtual cards.