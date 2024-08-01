Chase Expands Rewards Partnership With DoorDash

DoorDash has expanded and extended its partnership with card issuer Chase.

The new version of its collaboration lets eligible cardmembers receive recurring benefits on orders from grocery, convenience and non-restaurant stores on DoorDash, the companies said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 1).

In addition, card members — and those who sign up for cards before Dec. 31, 2027 — will get a complimentary to DashPass, the DoorDash membership program offering deals, benefits and $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from restaurants, grocery, convenience and other stores.

“Introducing these new benefits in addition to our ongoing offer of DashPass showcases our commitment in bringing the utmost convenience that we can to our cardmembers’ lives,” said Dana Pouwels, head of strategic card partnerships at Chase. “We’re pleased to continue our DoorDash partnership and provide our Chase Sapphire and other cardmembers with enhanced offers on grocery and convenience.”

DoorDash has been expanding its network of partners lately, last week adding its first arts and crafts retailer and one of America’s largest discount grocery store chains.

The company’s new collaboration with Michaels offers consumers on-demand delivery of crafting supplies, home decor and other items from the retailer’s 1,200 stores nationwide, the companies said last week.

DoorDash is also teaming with Save A Lot, which has 750 grocery stores in the U.S., 400 of which are now live on DoorDash, to offer same-day delivery of fresh products.

“This partnership brings fresh produce, quality products and fresh-cut meat to more shoppers and provides an affordable and convenient solution for customers with a range of circumstances, such as those with limited transportation options or individuals looking to save a trip to the store during a busy day,” the companies said in a news release.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last week about efforts by DoorDash and other aggregators to attract deal-chasing consumers as inflation makes customers more price sensitive.

In fact, PYMNTS Intelligence’s new study “The Last Transaction: Family Spending Habits Reveal Merchant Opportunities in Retail and Travel,” shows that that spending has dropped among retailers’ best customers.

At the end of 2022, consumers who are married with children living at home were spending $150 on retail products a month, more than twice the next-biggest spenders (those who are single with children, at $74). By May of this year, that figure had dropped to $90.

“Aggregators, recognizing this trend of belt tightening, are tailoring their deals to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, hoping to drive frequency and volume of orders,” PYMNTS wrote.