Confluent Forms AI-Focused Partnerships With Databricks and Jio Platforms

Data streaming platform Confluent announced new partnerships with Databricks and Jio Platforms Ltd.

Both partnerships aim to offer customers new services having to do with artificial intelligence, Confluent said in two Tuesday (Feb. 11) press releases.

The company’s partnership with Databricks brings together Confluent’s platform and Databricks’ data intelligence platform to bridge the gap between the systems where data is generated and those where data is turned into insights, according to one press release.

“Real-time data is the fuel for AI,” Confluent Co-founder and CEO Jay Kreps said in the release. “But too often, enterprises are held back by disconnected systems that fail to deliver the data they need, in the format they need, at the moment they need it. Together with Databricks, we’re ensuring businesses can harness the power of real-time data to build sophisticated AI-driven applications for their most critical use cases.”

Confluent’s partnership with Jio Platforms Limited will make it the first data streaming platform available on Jio Cloud Services and will make it easier for businesses across India to get started with data streaming and to access a security and governance solution that will ensure trusted, secure data at large scales, according to another press release.

“Partnering with one of India’s most influential and innovative companies is a huge leap forward for making data streaming easily accessible and pervasive,” Confluent President of Field Operations Erica Schultz said in the release. “We look forward to partnering with Jio to help organizations advance their digital capabilities with streams of constantly flowing data.”

AI models based on rules defined by experts or patterns learned by machines from transaction data can assess fraud risk and incorporate many features of end user behavior, such as transaction time, amount, location and purchase/claim history, Confluent Head of Technology Strategy Andrew Sellers told PYMNTS in an interview posted in May.

When preventing fraud in the retail sector, Sellers said: “AI models can assess fraud risk in real time when transactions occur at the point of sale. If a creditor is using data streaming, this fraud risk characterization can happen in line with the purchase approval process.”