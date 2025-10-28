Grubhub Platform Integrates Grocery Delivery Powered by Instacart

Grubhub customers will soon be able to order goods from Instacart’s network of grocery stores and pharmacies within the Grubhub app or website.

This capability will be enabled by a new partnership between the two companies, in which Instacart has become Grubhub’s grocery delivery partner, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 28) press release.

The ability to order from Instacart on the Grubhub platforms began rolling out Tuesday and will be available in markets across the United States in which Instacart operates by the end of October, the release said. Select pharmacies will be added within months.

Grubhub’s platform hosts this shopping experience, while Instacart shoppers fulfill and deliver the orders, per the release.

Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal said in the release that this partnership will enhance the Grubhub+ subscription program by adding grocery delivery powered by Instacart to the Grubhub platform that offers restaurant delivery from 415,000 restaurants.

“By integrating Instacart into our platform, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to get everything they need, from their favorite meals to everyday essentials,” Migdal said.

Ryan Hamburger, vice president of commercial partnerships at Instacart, said in the release that the partnership brings the Instacart grocery experience to millions of Grubhub customers while helping Grubhub expand its platform and reach.

“It’s another way we’re a true grocery technology enablement company — continuously driving value for our retail partners while driving by powering seamless grocery experiences wherever people shop online,” Hamburger said.

PYMNTS reported in May that Grubhub owner Wonder aims to turn itself into a one-stop provider for food. Wonder prepares its own food and sells it for pickup and delivery under a variety of brands.

Wonder also owns meal kit service Blue Apron and media company Tastemade, which creates video content and original programming centered around food, travel, home and design.

When Wonder raised $600 million in new funding in May, CEO Mark Lore said the firm is developing a “super app for mealtime.”

Meanwhile, Instacart has added several partnerships in recent months. The company now provides its retail media solution, Carrot Ads, to Vroom Delivery’s eCommerce platform for convenience stores; eCommerce solutions to wholesale grocery distributor group MDI’s network of independent grocers; and new delivery options for retailers like Costco, Kroger, Harmons and Woodman’s.