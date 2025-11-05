Walmart and Lendistry Simplify Credit for Marketplace Sellers
Small and midsize merchants have no shortage of ambition, but they often face long odds when they try to secure the financing needed to buy new equipment, restock inventory or expand online. Lenders can be hard to reach, and the process is often confusing or time-consuming. For those selling on large platforms, the friction can mean missed opportunities.
Everett K. Sands is the founder and CEO of Lendistry, a minority-led small business lender focused on expanding access to responsible capital through data-driven partnerships with major platforms and financial institutions.