Afterpay Taps Veteran Mobile Exec To Lead Global Products 

Afterpay Taps Veteran Mobile Exec As CPO

Afterpay has appointed former Fanatics executive and longtime mobile leader David Katz as its new global chief product officer, the company announced on Wednesday (Jan. 15).

“The customer demand for Afterpay has grown beyond our expectations in markets across the world,” said Anthony Eisen, co-founder and CEO of Afterpay. “With this kind of momentum, it’s critical that we have a leader of David’s caliber and experience to continue to deliver real value to both consumers and merchants through our innovative platform, taking our service to the next level.”

Katz was senior vice president of product management and design at the $4.5 billion sports merchandise eCommerce marketplace Fanatics. During his almost six years with Fanatics, he created a product management function, introduced the company’s first mobile apps and launched the company’s first development center in Silicon Valley.

Afterpay is one of these unique businesses that sit at the intersection of retail, technology and payments, delivering ‘win wins’ for both retailers and consumers,” said Katz, who started his new role on Jan. 12.  “I couldn’t be more excited to join this fast-growing business and dynamic team that is so committed to its customers and has been so creative in defining new ways to shop and manage money responsibly.”

Prior to Fanatics, Katz was the general manager of Groupon’s consumer mobile division, vice president of mobile and mobile strategy at Yahoo!, and a member of the technology, telecom and media (TTM) practice at McKinsey & Co. He has an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley’s Walter A. Haas School of Business.

The Australian FinTech Afterpay is among the leaders in “buy now, pay later” payments. The company was founded in 2014 by Nick Molnar and launched in the U.S. market just over a year ago.

Afterpay is collecting donations to help Australia amid the bushfire crisis. Money raised will go directly toward support for businesses, communities and volunteers in Australia affected by the fires. Afterpay gave a corporate donation of $200,000 AUD ($138,750.86 USD) to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

