Personnel

LendingClub Hires Uber’s Annie Armstrong As Chief Risk Officer

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
LendingClub has hired Annie Armstrong as Chief Risk Officer.

LendingClub announced on Wednesday (Feb. 26) its new Chief Risk Officer Annie Armstrong, who has decades of experience in risk management for financial service companies.

Current Chief Risk Officer Tim Bogan will be moving to the Chief Banking Integration Officer role for LendingClub. In that job, he’ll be focused on the planning, processing and organizational work associated with the acquisition of Radius Bank by LendingClub. Armstrong will join LendingClub on March 16, and work with Bogan in transition to the role until she finally takes the helm in July, according to a press release.

CEO Scott Sanborn thanked Bogan in the press release for “[spearheading] all of the work” that led LendingClub to where it is now. He praised Bogan’s long history with the company, and his knowledge of the industry in moving forward. Sanborn said he was “equally thrilled” to work with Armstrong, saying her experience with a variety of financial systems would make her qualified to “reimagine banking” with LendingClub.

Prior to LendingClub, Armstrong worked as Uber’s global head of financial risk, and has the credit to her name of building the risk department sector for the ride-hailing company. Before Uber, Armstrong worked as global leader for marketplace lending at KPMG, and co-led the FinTech practice in the U.S.

Armstrong said her previous experience working with the audit, compliance and risk teams at past jobs like KPMG made her suited to help LendingClub as it acquired Radius Bank, as specific skills will be needed going forward. She will report directly to Sanborn, and oversee all functions related to risks, security and compliance.

LendingClub announced its acquisition of Radius Bank earlier this year, with a price tag of $185 million. The deal was praised by Sanborn as “transformative,” and he said it would lead both companies on a path to becoming a digital bank.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Tesco Tesco
2.9K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.7K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.6K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids. Venmo will introduce a new debit card for kids.
2.5K
Merchant Innovation

Venmo App Lets Parents Create Debit Card For Kids

2.5K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia

2.5K
Amazon

Is Amazon’s Delivery ‘Purge’ A Boon To Last-Mile Rivals?

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK
2.4K
Digital Banking

Challenger Bank Battle In Full Swing In UK

2.4K
International

COVID-19 Batters $2.5T Trade Show Events Industry

target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings target, eCommerce, retail, online, sales, merchants, top 10, amazon, rankings
2.2K
eCommerce

Upswing In Sales Propels Target Into Top 10 eCommerce Sites

coronavirus airport coronavirus airport
2.2K
International

Coronavirus Ripple Effect: Cross-Border Tourism, Retail Sales and Supply Chains Down

Vroozi and Strata to work together Vroozi and Strata to work together
2.2K
B2B Payments

Vroozi Expands Procure-To-Pay Offering Into UK

fintech acquisitions fintech acquisitions
2.1K
Banking

JPMC CEO: Bank Plans FinTech, Other ‘Very Creative’ Acquisitions

Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter. Coronavirus has affected Mastercard's revenues this quarter.
2.1K
Mastercard

Mastercard Warns Coronavirus Hit To Revenue In Q1

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

Warren Buffett Says Crypto Has ‘Zero’ Value