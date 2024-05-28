Definitive Healthcare Names DailyPay’s Kevin Coop as CEO

Healthcare commercial intelligence provider Definitive Healthcare has a new chief executive.

Kevin Coop, most recently the CEO of earned wage access company DailyPay, was announced as Definitive’s new CEO Tuesday (May 28) in a news release.

He is due to take the job June 24, succeeding Jason Krantz, the company’s founder and executive chairman, who has been serving as interim CEO since January, the release said.

“Kevin is an outstanding leader,” Krantz said in the release. “He has deep, hands-on experience with data-focused businesses and has a track record for driving growth, efficiency and profitability that make him an excellent fit to lead the company into our next phase of growth. I am personally excited to work closely with Kevin as we continue our mission to deliver world-class healthcare data, analytics and expertise to our customers.”

Coop has been involved in executive leadership roles focused on the growth of data and analytics assets during his over 30-year career, the release said. In addition to his role at DailyPay, he served as president of Dun & Bradstreet’s North American operations and as president of data analytics at Black Knight, a technology, services, data and analytics company for the mortgage and real estate sectors.

“I’m honored to take on the role of CEO at this important time in the company’s growth,” Coop said in the release. “The market for healthcare commercial intelligence is estimated to be $10 billion and growing, and I believe Definitive Healthcare’s proprietary data and powerful platform puts the company in a unique position to capitalize on this opportunity.”

As PYMNTS reported Tuesday, Coop will continue to serve as a board advisor for DailyPay, with chief operating officer Stacy Greiner stepping in to serve as interim CEO beginning June 1.

“Kevin Coop joined DailyPay at a critical time in the company’s growth journey,” Adam Boyden, chairman of the board of DailyPay, said in a news release. “Under his leadership, the company achieved many impressive milestones, including sustaining double-digit revenue growth, reaching EBDA [earnings before depreciation and amortization] positivity for the first time in company history and doubling the millions of workers DailyPay empowers to live a better financial life.”

Definitive Healthcare expanded its commercial intelligence offering last year when it purchased Populi, a data and analytics company that works with healthcare organizations to bolster physician relationships, reduce network leakage and improve market share.