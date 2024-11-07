NCR Voyix Taps Payments Veteran Darren Wilson as International President

Digital commerce solutions firm NCR Voyix has appointed a new president to helm its company.

In a Wednesday (Nov. 6) news release, the company named Darren Wilson as its newest international president. The release noted that Wilson will report to CEO David Wilkinson.

Wilson’s experience includes a tenure at EVO Payments, where he served as its international president; a stint at Worldpay UK as its managing director; and his time at Western Europe for Global Payments, where he acted as CEO/president. Wilson also spent 22 years in various roles as HSBC Banking Group.

“I am very pleased to welcome Darren to the NCR Voyix leadership team,” Wilkinson said in a statement. “Darren’s extensive expertise and proven track record of driving growth will strengthen our existing business with our customer base and allows us to pursue new areas for growth.”

The appointment comes a few months after NCR Voyix sold its digital banking unit to Veritas Capital.

As PYMNTS reported Sept. 30, the unit was sold for $2.45 billion in cash, along with the potential for additional contingent consideration of up to $100 million. Following the sale, the unit was rebranded as Candescent and is now a privately held company.

“The completion of this transaction represents a significant step forward for the Company as we narrow our focus on our core restaurant and retail businesses to drive enhanced long-term value for shareholders,” CEO Wilkinson said in a statement at the time.

“As a part of NCR Voyix, we were able to significantly scale our fully integrated digital-first platform and industry-leading portfolio over the last several years and emerge as the market leader in our space,” Brendan Tansill, CEO of Candescent, said. “We look forward to continuing our growth journey as we expand our value proposition as a standalone company under our new brand, Candescent.”

When NCR Voyix first announced the separation in August, the company said that the banking platform is the largest independent platform of its kind in the U.S., serving more than 1,300 financial institutions and 20 million-plus active users.