Amazon-Owned One Medical CEO Trent Green to Move to NRC Health

The CEO of Amazon-owned One Medical, Trent Green, will leave that position to become CEO of National Research Corporation, a publicly traded provider of healthcare solutions doing business as NRC Health.

NRC Health announced the move in a Wednesday (March 5) press release, saying Green will join the company June 1.

Green will leave One Medical April 4, CNBC reported Wednesday, citing an internal Amazon memo.

“After nearly three years with Amazon One Medical, CEO Trent Green has decided to leave the company,” an Amazon spokesperson said, per the report. “We are grateful to Trent for his many contributions and wish him well on his next endeavor.”

Green became CEO of One Medical in September 2023, about six months after Amazon completed its acquisition of the company, according to the report.

During his time in that role, One Medical, which is a primary care provider, expanded into new geographic areas, opened more offices, and integrated further into Amazon, in part by offering services for Prime members, per the report.

At NRC Health, which provides a healthcare experience management platform, Green will use his experience in care delivery, digital transformation and strategic business execution to advance the company’s personalized, data-driven solutions and strengthen its market presence, according to the press release.

“I am excited to join NRC Health and lead the company during this transformative period,” Green said in the release. “I look forward to working alongside NRC’s talented associates to advance innovative solutions that enhance healthcare experiences for patients, providers and caregivers and drive sustainable growth for our investors.”

When Amazon announced its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical in July 2022, it said it aimed to reinvent healthcare and described One Medical as a tech-powered primary care provider that offers in-person, digital and virtual care services.

It was reported in February 2024 that Amazon was cutting “a few hundred” jobs across its healthcare units One Medical and Amazon Pharmacy while working to save another $100 million in 2024 and decrease its operating losses.

The cuts in its healthcare units were the latest in a series of layoffs announced by Amazon around that time.