InvestiFi Chooses CO-OP Solutions Veteran Todd Clark as COO

Digital investing platform InvestiFi appointed a new president and chief operating officer.

Todd Clark, formerly the CEO of credit union network CO-OP Solutions, will oversee several aspects of InvestiFi’s operations, the company announced in a Monday (March 31) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“Todd is renowned for his ability to identify technology gaps in the market and determining how emerging technology will fill those gaps, all to uncover efficiencies for financial institutions,” InvestiFi CEO Kian Sarreshteh said in the release. “We’ve had a strong start to 2025 with multiple new financial institutions coming on board and the expansion of solutions, including securities and robo advisory with current customers. The addition of Todd to the team will only help us continue and reinforce that momentum across the year.”

InvestiFi provides investment solutions to account holders at credit unions (CUs) and community banks.

Clark served as CO-OP Solutions’ CEO from 2016 to 2023, per the release. While there, he grew the company to $500 million in revenue, with CO-OP Solutions becoming the second-largest credit union tech company ever before its merger with PSCU, now Velera.

He is also the co-founder of Core Data, one of the first prepaid card companies, which became the second-largest ATM processor in the United States, the release said. Clark has also served on the boards of several companies, including InvestiFi, a role he’s held since last April.

In other credit union news, PYMNTS examined last week efforts by CUs to prioritize security and self-service, both of which can complement each other.

“CUs with proactive innovation strategies, which would include security, and a high degree of innovation readiness, achieve active mobile banking user rates that are 20% higher than lesser performing peers,” PYMNTS reported Thursday (March 27).

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Retention Roadmap: Credit Unions Drive Member Loyalty via Priority Alignment” found that 64% of CUs intend to offer biometric authentication or digital identity in the next three years. Nearly one 1 in 4 consumers said security features are the most important investment their primary financial institution can make over the next three years — a larger share than for any other feature.