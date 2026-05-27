BILL Shakes Up Leadership Amid New AI Focus 

Three weeks after announcing mass job cuts, BILL is instituting an overhaul of its leadership team.

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The financial operations platform said Tuesday (May 26) that it was making several changes to its executive team as it increases its focus on artificial intelligence.

“BILL is at a pivotal moment in our journey,” said René Lacerte, founder and CEO of BILL.

“As we continue our transformation into an AI native company serving nearly 500,000 businesses, we’re evolving our leadership team and organizational structure to align with our highest priorities and position BILL for the future.

“The changes will strengthen our operational focus, accelerate innovation, deepen customer value, and reinforce BILL as the trusted platform our customers rely on to run and grow their businesses,” Lacerte added.

Those changes include promoting Michael Cieri, currently BILL’s general manager of software solutions, to chief product officer, overseeing product management, product marketing, design, research and product strategy.

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Sarah Acton, the company’s chief customer officer (CCO), is leaving after nearly five years on the leadership team. Rather than name a new CCO, BILL says it plans to announce a new chief revenue officer in the coming weeks.

Also leaving is Chief Technology Officer Ken Moss, who will be replaced by Erin Chan, a distinguished engineering fellow at BILL and its founding engineer.

“Chan will lead BILL’s AI platform strategy and execution as we scale through this next phase and expand the company’s AI capabilities,” the release said.

President and Chief Operating Officer John Rettig, who has been with BILL for more than a decade, will move into the newly created position of Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

Lastly, Mary Kay Bowman, general manager of payments and financial services, will depart the company after nearly three years, but continue as an advisor.

The announcement comes on the heels of BILL’s decision earlier this month to reduce its workforce by 30% as it accelerates the use of AI in its own operations and its financial operations platform for businesses and accounting firms.

Speaking during an earnings call, Lacerte noted that he had on early calls referred to AI as one of BILL’s three main priorities.

“The tangible proof points we have seen rapidly deploying new agents to create more value for customers and driving greater productivity for employees have made it clear that this is no longer one priority among three. It is our No. 1 priority,” Lacerte said.