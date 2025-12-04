AI Gives Main Street the Power to Play Like the Fortune 500
The great divide in American business has traditionally been defined by scale. The Fortune 500 enjoyed the advantages of large finance teams, sophisticated systems, and the operational resilience that comes from institutional infrastructure.
René Lacerte is the CEO and founder of BILL, a leader in financial operations for small- and medium-sized businesses.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.