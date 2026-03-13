Embedded Payments Help Travel Platforms Close More Bookings

“Travel Firms Embrace Embedded Wallets to Boost Revenue and Conversion” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta. This data brief explores how embedded finance is reshaping the economics of the travel industry. Based on a July 2025 survey of 30 travel firms, the report shows that embedded payments, digital wallets and co-branded financial products are no longer peripheral features. They are becoming central to how travel platforms compete, convert and grow.

Today’s travelers expect seamless, app-based experiences from search to checkout to post-booking service. Travel companies are responding by integrating financial tools directly into booking flows. Doing so eliminates friction and keeps transactions within their own ecosystems. The results are tangible. A large majority of firms offering embedded finance report improvements in customer experience, operational efficiency and revenue performance. Digital wallets in particular have moved into the mainstream, with more than three in four travel firms now offering them. These capabilities are helping reduce booking abandonment, accelerate checkout and unlock new revenue streams tied to loyalty programs, installment options and integrated card benefits.

The report also finds that the next phase of embedded finance in travel is not about feature sprawl. Instead, firms are focused on enhancing and optimizing the capabilities they already have. By deepening wallet integrations, strengthening loyalty connections and leveraging richer customer data, travel companies are turning embedded finance into a durable competitive advantage. Strong partnerships play a decisive role in this strategy, with firms prioritizing vendors that offer customization, seamless integration and advanced fraud protection.

Inside “Travel Firms Embrace Embedded Wallets to Boost Revenue and Conversion”:

Embedded finance is becoming core travel infrastructure. Travel firms are embedding payments and wallets directly into the customer journey, transforming checkout from a transaction point into a strategic growth moment.

Enhanced embedded finance tools provide deeper insight into traveler preferences and behaviors, supporting personalization and new revenue opportunities. Strategic vendor ecosystems accelerate innovation. Travel companies are aligning technology, operations and risk management through strong partnerships to scale embedded finance securely and efficiently.

About the Data Brief

“Travel Firms Embrace Embedded Wallets to Boost Revenue and Conversion” is based on a survey of 30 U.S.-based firms conducted in July 2025. The report examines how embedded finance improves revenue, customer experiences and data analytics in the travel industry.