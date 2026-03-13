Embedded Payments Help Travel Platforms Close More Bookings
“Travel Firms Embrace Embedded Wallets to Boost Revenue and Conversion” is a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta. This data brief explores how embedded finance is reshaping the economics of the travel industry. Based on a July 2025 survey of 30 travel firms, the report shows that embedded payments, digital wallets and co-branded financial products are no longer peripheral features. They are becoming central to how travel platforms compete, convert and grow.