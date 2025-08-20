PropTech Puts Property Managers on the Instant Digital Clock

A payments shift is underway in the property management sector, one that is less about rent collection and more about modernizing the often-overlooked area of non-payroll expenses, from urgent repairs to tenant refunds.

The July Money Mobility Tracker®, produced by PYMNTS Intelligence in collaboration with Ingo Payments, highlights the increasing pressure on property managers to accelerate their financial operations.

Tenants are demanding digital payment options, swift refunds and flexible financial tools. Vendors require payment certainty before they render services.

Instant payments are gaining traction as a solution to address these urgent needs, reduce friction, manage cash flow and ultimately streamline operations.

While this modernization often focuses on broader payment trends, the report unveils specific progress and remaining gaps in the use of instant payments for non-payroll functions within property management:

Future Adoption: Many property managers plan to adopt instant payment methods for nearly all non-payroll disbursements by 2028, at 59%. The property management sector is the most likely among all industries surveyed to pursue near-universal instant payment adoption, even surpassing the gig economy (50%) and gaming companies (48%).

Current Usage: Instant payment usage for non-payroll purposes remains somewhat nascent compared to other sectors. In 2025, nearly half of property managers were using real-time rails for specific non-payroll categories, including 48% for refunds, 46% for maintenance and 46% for owner payments.

Untapped Potential for Ad Hoc Payments: Despite a general understanding of urgency, only 2.6% of property managers send more than 30% of their ad hoc (one-off) payments instantly. However, 66% of property managers say maintenance and repair payouts require speed. This gap highlights an opportunity for improvement in critical, time-sensitive disbursements.

Renters now expect seamless digital interactions. For instance, 86% indicate that the ability to pay rent online is important, yet only 77% have access to this feature. This digital expectation extends to refunds, with 53% of renters expressing a preference for same-day funds, even as 15% continue to receive checks.

The integration of PropTech — property management software incorporating automation and artificial intelligence — is emerging as a driver for operational efficiency and tenant retention. For example, 40% of firms now use virtual or remote assistants for maintenance coordination, while 20% are deploying AI for daily functions like generating property listings and customer messaging.

Better Transparency

These technological advancements, alongside integrated platforms for streamlining rent collection and security deposit tracking, enhance transparency for tenants, enable property managers to reduce administrative burdens and ultimately boost tenant satisfaction, which directly (and positively) impacts lease renewals.

Read the report: About Moving on Up: Instant Payments and PropTech Redefine Property Management