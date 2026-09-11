Cover for the September 2026 edition of the PYMNTS Intelligence and Velera Credit Union Innovation Readiness Playbook. PYMNTS Intelligence reports how credit unions can remove partnership barriers, speed innovation and attract FinTech providers.

48% of FinTechs Plan to Pursue Credit Union Deals

FinTechs Want In: How Credit Unions Can Turn Partnerships Into Growth

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 100 FinTech executives and found a sharp shift toward credit union partnerships. A market with nearly 146 million members is drawing new interest, but slow approvals could keep promising deals from reaching the finish line. Download this collaboration with Velera now.

Inside the September Playbook

  • 48% of FinTechs that don’t serve credit unions are very or extremely likely to enter the market within three years, up from just 4% in 2023.
  • A single onboarding process for multiple credit unions would make 58% of hesitant FinTechs more likely to pursue partnerships.
  • 56% of FinTechs that already serve credit unions cite complex purchasing procedures as an obstacle, while 54% point to slow decisions.

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