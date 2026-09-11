48% of FinTechs Plan to Pursue Credit Union Deals
FinTechs Want In: How Credit Unions Can Turn Partnerships Into Growth
PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 100 FinTech executives and found a sharp shift toward credit union partnerships. A market with nearly 146 million members is drawing new interest, but slow approvals could keep promising deals from reaching the finish line. Download this collaboration with Velera now.
Inside the September Playbook
- 48% of FinTechs that don’t serve credit unions are very or extremely likely to enter the market within three years, up from just 4% in 2023.
- A single onboarding process for multiple credit unions would make 58% of hesitant FinTechs more likely to pursue partnerships.
- 56% of FinTechs that already serve credit unions cite complex purchasing procedures as an obstacle, while 54% point to slow decisions.
Credit Union Innovation
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- Credit Union Innovation Playbook: Porfolio Leakage Edition
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