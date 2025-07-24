OpenTable Debuts AI-Powered Concierge for Diners

Highlights
OpenTable’s new AI assistant, Concierge, answers 80% of diners’ questions directly within the booking platform, reducing the need for phone calls to restaurants.
Concierge pulls data from menus, reviews and descriptions across 60,000 restaurants, and is powered by OpenAI and Perplexity integrations.
Future updates will include personalized recommendations and autonomous booking based on diner history and preferences.
Restaurant booking company OpenTable has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to make it easier for diners to get answers to common questions and help restaurants convert queries into bookings.