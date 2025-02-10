New Global Report Shows Mobile-First Shoppers Trading Bricks for Clicks

The mobile phone has become the “anywhere storefront.” Shoppers reach for these pocket-sized portals to window-shop and make purchases anytime, anywhere — at home, commuting, even inside physical stores. This always there convenience has reshaped shopping: Consumers used a phone in nearly half their most recent retail purchases.

When a shopping journey begins on a phone, it usually ends there. For retailers, this makes mobile window-shopping critical for growing sales and increasing customer engagement. Through browsing-friendly features such as showcasing compelling product images, offering detailed descriptions, and personalizing recommendations, merchants can capture a shopper’s attention and increase the likelihood of conversion.

Across the eight major economies we surveyed, 4 in 10 consumers used their phones for their latest in-store purchase and 7 in 10 did so for their latest online transaction. “Winning” is now defined as reaching shoppers who can — and will — make purchases with just a few taps. In response, retailers are focusing on mobile-optimized websites and apps that offer personalized experiences to maximize consumer engagement.

Inside “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Mobile Window Shopper and What It Means for Payments,” you’ll learn:

Why mobile phones now dominate shopping across channels, not just online

Which countries lead in mobile-first shopping (and why the U.S. lags)

The demographic segments for which mobile shopping matters most

Five key digital features that merchants must adopt to drive sales

What consumers value most in their payment experience

The increasingly large role that phones play in in-store shopping

The challenges merchants face in delivering mobile-first excellence

Mobile phones are now the centerpiece for all retail shopping. This report includes crucial information for merchants to succeed in the mobile-first era. Whether your focus is on online or physical channels, you need the information in this report.

About the Report

“The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: The Rise of the Mobile Window Shopper and What It Means for Payments” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17, 2024, to Dec. 9, 2024. This report examines the growing role mobile devices play in global consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels.