US Merchants Need to Adapt Quickly to a Mobile-First Future — Here’s Why

Consumers in the U.S. are increasingly mobile-first shoppers. Reaching for their phones has become a normal part of their shopping experience. This goes beyond just making online purchases. The average U.S. shopper conducts one digital shopping activity on their phones almost every day.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that the U.S. is somewhat behind the global curve, however. Sixty-nine percent of shoppers across the eight countries included in our survey used phones for their latest online purchase, compared to 64% in the U.S. The gap is similar for in-store shopping. Still, the U.S. has unmistakably made the jump to mobile-first, and this trend will only gain traction. Merchants that proactively support unified shopping experiences and the digital features powering them will meet the moment when more U.S. consumers catch on.

In short, U.S. merchants must embrace mobile-first shopping to stay competitive in this new era. One crucial part of this strategy is offering the digital shopping features U.S. consumers want most. This includes rewards and loyalty programs, digital coupons, easy-to-navigate online stores and readily available product information.

Inside “The 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition,” you’ll learn:

The current state of play for mobile-first shopping in the U.S.

Which demographic segments most value mobile shopping

Five key digital features that U.S. merchants must adopt to drive sales

What U.S. consumers value most in their payment experience

The digital features that matter most for in-store shopping

The challenges U.S. merchants face in delivering mobile-first excellence

Mobile phones have become the most important gateway for reaching U.S. shoppers. This report includes crucial information for merchants to succeed in the mobile-first era, whether they focus on online or physical channels. Read the report now to understand what it will take to become a market leader in mobile-first shopping.

About the Report

“2025 Global Digital Shopping Index: U.S. Edition” was commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions, and PYMNTS Intelligence conducted the research and produced the report. It draws insights from a survey of 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries conducted from Oct. 17, 2024, to Dec. 9, 2024. Our U.S. sample includes 3,110 consumers and 526 merchants. This report examines the growing role mobile devices play in the U.S. consumer behavior across physical and digital shopping channels.