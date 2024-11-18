EverCommerce Adds AI Tools for Compiling Data to Small Business Platform

EverCommerce has expanded the capabilities of its platform for service-based small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by adding artificial intelligence (AI) tools for compiling data.

This data can inform small business owners’ decision-making in marketing, customer service and payments, the company said in a Monday (Nov. 18) press release.

“These enhancements can help service-based SMBs save countless hours that can be put toward other projects, maximizing efficiency,” the release said.

Together with the AI enhancements, EverCommerce also added to its service commerce platform an add-on product called EverPro Edge that offers cash-back rewards on purchases, according to the release.

The company also upgraded its platform with new digital payment methods, including online invoicing, digital wallets and online payments options, the release said. These include a Text-To-Pay program that delivers a link within a text message that provides SMBs’ customers with an online invoice and digital payment options.

Other new additions to the EverCommerce platform include expense tracking and new estimating/invoice templates, improved reporting and a new mobile calendar that shows real-time contractor availability, per the release.

“Small businesses are a critical contributor to our economy, which is why it is imperative that we equip them with the skills to best utilize cutting edge, AI-enhanced digital tools that can maximize efficiency and profits to compete with larger organizations,” Satyam Bansal, senior vice president of product and design strategy at EverCommerce, said in the release.

AI is no longer just the domain of large corporations with deep pockets and extensive tech teams, PYMNTS reported in August.

Small businesses are leveraging the technology in ways that are uniquely suited to their scale and operations, using it to help with things like better access to working capital, marketing and workflow automation.

Intuit said in May that its focus on digitizing the experience for small businesses is leaning on generative AI.

“The era of AI is one of the most significant technology shifts in our lifetime, and our strategy to be the global AI-driven expert platform is delivering significant benefits to our customers and strong results across the company,” Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said in a press release.