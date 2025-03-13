CredibleX to Integrate Mastercard’s Small Business Credit Analytics

CredibleX said Wednesday (March 12) that it will integrate Mastercard’s Small Business Credit Analytics (SBCA) into its embedded financing platform.

This integration will enable CredibleX to improve financial inclusion for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the companies said in a Wednesday press release.

SBCA can provide performance data about a small business, with the consent of the business, to lenders to help them assess the business’s financial performance and retail sales, according to the release.

For CredibleX, this data will help it make more informed lending decisions, reduce underwriting time and enhance risk management, the release said. With a more comprehensive evaluation of a business’s financial health at its disposal, the firm will be able to help SMBs secure better loan terms and access higher credit amounts.

For small businesses, the partnership of CredibleX and Mastercard will enhance and simplify their access to financing, helping them overcome the barriers they often face because of a limited credit history or lack of formal documentation, per the release.

“By combining CredibleX’s expertise in lending with Mastercard’s advanced analytics, we are setting a new benchmark for data-driven [SMB] financing in the region,” CredibleX Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Hassan Reda said in the release.

Selin Bahadirli, executive vice president, services, EEMEA at Mastercard, said in the release: “Together, we aim to empower [SMBs] with better credit access, improved loan terms and enhanced opportunities for growth.”

CredibleX raised $55 million in a seed round in December, saying it aims to grow and broaden it embedded finance solutions for SMBs. The company’s solutions are designed for the UAE’s SMB sector and integrate into the SMBs’ daily operations.

At the time, CredibleX had 37 embedded partners as well as debt/securitization providers.

In August, CredibleX partnered with Fracxn to provide SMBs with access to a variety of financing solutions. The companies said at the time that Fracxn’s instant financing solutions for SMBs would be added to the financial solutions offered by CredibleX.

Solutions enabled by the collaboration of CredibleX and Fracxn include receivables financing, revenue-based financing, payables financing, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) for business.

