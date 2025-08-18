Mobile-First Gives Rural Small Businesses a Real Shot at Growth

Highlights
PYMNTS Intelligence data finds that rural SMBs remain far more reliant on physical sales than their urban and suburban peers, highlighting a persistent digital adoption gap.
Digital tools like mobile, websites and social media can act as a sales tailwind, but uptake varies widely.
Banks, processors and FinTechs need to tailor solutions to location — rural firms require easier digital on-ramps, while city merchants need multichannel orchestration.
Small businesses don’t sell the same way everywhere, but it’s the digital shift that can be the tailwind to sales growth, no matter the location, especially as the mobile phone is being used in brick-and-mortar settings.