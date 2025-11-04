Small Businesses Want Credit That Works Their Way
For small and mid-sized companies, credit has evolved from a safety net into a growth engine, and what businesses want from it is changing fast. The November 2025 “SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c, reveals how confidence in credit access has shifted the competitive landscape for issuers. With 83% of SMBs believing they would be approved for new credit, lenders are no longer competing on access. They’re competing on flexibility. The report draws on insights from a survey of 514 decision makers at U.S. SMBs across industries, exploring how firms use credit to manage planned and unexpected expenses and the features that define value.