Small Businesses Want Credit That Works Their Way

For small and mid-sized companies, credit has evolved from a safety net into a growth engine, and what businesses want from it is changing fast. The November 2025 “SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and i2c, reveals how confidence in credit access has shifted the competitive landscape for issuers. With 83% of SMBs believing they would be approved for new credit, lenders are no longer competing on access. They’re competing on flexibility. The report draws on insights from a survey of 514 decision makers at U.S. SMBs across industries, exploring how firms use credit to manage planned and unexpected expenses and the features that define value.

Across the data, one message is clear: Smaller businesses want control. Larger firms use business credit cards to fund expansion and operations. Smaller ones still lean on personal cards to bridge short-term gaps. But regardless of size, SMBs are prioritizing credit products that match their cash flow cycles and growth ambitions. The average firm would pay $126 a year for flexible features like dynamic spending limits, virtual cards or installment plans—evidence that customization and usability now outweigh simple access to credit lines.

Confidence has redefined competition . Most SMBs expect credit approval, pushing issuers to differentiate through superior design, rewards and flexibility.

Behavior reveals strategy. SMBs use personal cards for emergencies and business cards for planned purchases. This signals an opportunity for products that serve both needs seamlessly.

Emerging credit models are reshaping demand. From hybrid debit-credit cards to tools that align billing with cash flow, SMBs are signaling clear interest in credit that adapts as quickly as their businesses do.

In a market where credit access is no longer a barrier, the next frontier for issuers is clear. Build smarter, more flexible solutions that help SMBs thrive on their own terms.

About the study

“SMB Growth Monitor: Small Businesses, Big Credit Needs” is based on a survey of 514 SMBs conducted from July 30, 2025, to Aug. 12, 2025. The report examines how firms use credit and what they want from credit solutions. Our sample consisted of owners, founders, solo practitioners, executive directors and vice presidents at SMBs of varying sizes and industries: 27% generate annual revenues of more than $1 million and 36% generate revenues of less than $150,000. The sample included SMBs in retail (17%), construction (18%), hospitality (9.4%), professional services (11%) and consumer services (9.8%). The rest of the sample comprised firms in manufacturing, wholesale trade, publishing, data, software or telecommunications, finance and insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, professional, scientific and technical services, management companies, administrative and support services, healthcare and social assistance, arts, entertainment and amusement and specialty food stores.