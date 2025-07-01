SMB Confidence Gets Boost From Supply Chain Resilience

In an era of acute business uncertainty, America’s small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are deploying a complex mix of financial strategies to stay afloat, revealing both their resilience and vulnerability, according to new research.
A recent data book from PYMNTS Intelligence, titled “How Small Businesses Finance Survival in Uncertain Times,” sheds light on the varied and sometimes precarious financial strategies employed by SMBs across the United States.
The report offers a stark examination of the financial tactics these businesses are deploying to navigate a landscape marked by acute business uncertainty, highlighting their adaptability to changing economic conditions and tariffs. It delves into how SMBs approach financing, uncovering diverse methods dictated by their unique circumstances and economic outlook.
Compiled from a survey conducted between Feb.5 and Feb. 12, involving a sample of 560 U.S. SMBs, the study provides critical insights into the financing landscape and growth strategies of these vital economic players.
Key findings from the report include:
Beyond these core findings, the report highlights several other critical dynamics at play within the SMB sector. It noted a distinct shift in financing philosophy based on business maturity: older SMBs (20 years or more) are more likely to employ financing strategically (53%), whereas newer businesses (under five years old) often use it out of immediate necessity (45%). Revenue performance also profoundly shapes financing options and availability; SMBs experiencing declining revenues are 4.5 times more likely to lack cash access compared to those with increasing revenues.
The study also reveals industry-specific approaches to external economic pressures like tariffs, with the retail industry most likely to replace suppliers with domestic alternatives. Hotels and restaurants are more inclined to negotiate or use alternatives, and professional services being the least likely to have a plan in response to tariffs. These varied insights underscore the complex financial ecosystem SMBs navigate in an uncertain economic climate.
