Digital financial tools saw rapid increases in usage and functionality over the past decade, highlighted by the rising number of consumers who automate their daily bills through online services or track spending through mobile applications. Many of these tools are designed for consumers and not employers, however, and B2B financial innovation has proceeded at a much slower pace.

That more-measured approach is not necessary, though. Companies have more compliance concerns than individual consumers do, but many SMBs are now stuck with outdated and outstripped expense systems that cannot keep up with the massive flood of information generated daily. This imbalance can have significant costs during tax season, when businesses need to quantify their yearly operations while accurately recording all tax information their employees need. Healthcare, retirement and Social Security contributions must be packaged with more common payroll information and securely distributed to each worker, then recorded once again in business filings. Unusual or unexpected expenses could also crop up each year.

Manual expense reporting processes can make it much harder for SMBs to check every necessary box in the time they have to file. Unexpected expense reports may be unintentionally overlooked by an overworked financial manager, for example, leaving SMBs scrambling to fill in gaps before sending in financial documents. Missing information can also lead to mistakes or misunderstandings, and unseen or misfiled reports for unusual expenses can result in SMBs thinking they have more cash than they do — a disastrous outcome.

Paper expense reports also leave SMBs vulnerable to fraud — intended or otherwise — from their employees, something they may not realize in time. A 2018 report found that 21 percent of the fraud SMBs see is expense reimbursement fraud from their own employees. Such schemes have a decent chance of slipping past SMBs that lack accurate, current views of their cash flows.