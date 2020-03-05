AI Expense Reporting Goes Mobile

Automated solutions both reduce costs and teach employees which expenses are acceptable. Private helicopter trips are an extreme example, but they reflect the complexity of expense guidelines and reporting, something companies and their workers have struggled with for decades.

Expense budgets can be messy. Construction crews might need to hastily purchase tarps and other supplies to secure sites ahead of approaching storms, for example, or event sales teams may need to furnish extra seating for last-minute guest list additions. More serious emergencies like natural disasters may occur as well, leaving less documentation as to where the money went. All such scenarios can challenge workers who are tasked with ensuring that expensed items fall within their companies’ internal guidelines.

Such employees must wade through giant binders documenting their firms’ processes to understand what can be expensed — an often confusing and frustrating experience for both them and their financial managers. AI- and ML-based solutions seem tailored to solve this problem, neatly categorizing receipts and creating equally simple reports for financial managers to read.

Automation can also save these firms money: One study claims it can save approximately $23 per report. These large savings especially impact smaller firms that lack the budgets for large financial management teams.