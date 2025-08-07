The Browser Company Adds Pro Plan Amid Rise of AI-Search

The Browser Company reportedly debuted a Pro subscription for its artificial intelligence-integrated web browser, Dia.

This plan costs $20 per month and offers unlimited access to Dia’s AI-powered chat and skills features, TechCrunch reported Thursday (Aug. 7), adding that the move means free users will now face usage limits on AI features.

The company hasn’t specified limits, the report said, adding that CEO Josh Miller told The New York Times last month that the Dia browser will remain free for those who use AI features “a few times a week.”

Miller also signaled that the company aims to offer subscription tiers ranging from $5 to hundreds of dollars each month, with a $20 plan seemingly one of a variety of options based on different feature sets, per the report.

The Browser Company has raised $128 million from investors, with the Pro plan marking the company’s first revenue-generating subscription service, the report said.

The company is facing growing competition from AI-enhanced browsers, according to the report. AI-powered chatbots account for a small but increasing share of searches conducted through desktop browsers.

The share of those searchers in the United States that went to chatbots rather than traditional search engines reached 5.6% in June, compared to 2.48% in June 2024 and 1.3% in January 2024.

Meanwhile, AI agents are emerging as the new digital gatekeepers in the wake of Perplexity’s planned Comet browser.

With browsers like Safari and Chrome, users type, click, scroll and hope that somewhere, buried beneath the SEO spam and banner ads, they find what they’re looking for, PYMNTS wrote in May. Now, however, AI is controlling a share of the flow of information.

“ChatGPT.com is now the fifth-most visited website in the world, with Google.com on top, followed by YouTube, Facebook and Instagram,” the report said.

Additionally, the rise of generative AI is transforming the way people find information online because it delivers direct answers instead of surfacing website links.

“[Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs)] can’t just rely on ranking for search terms anymore,” Joy Youell, owner of Winsome Marketing, told PYMNTS in July. “They’ll need to focus on visibility inside generative AI platforms — whether that’s structured data, verified listings, or integrations through plugins, APIs or partnerships.”

