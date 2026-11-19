Highlights
Supply chain data is becoming financial infrastructure. Visa’s Hong Kong cargo initiative connects verified shipment information with commercial payments, allowing businesses to make payment decisions based on operational events rather than waiting for invoices.
Working capital optimization is shifting from payment timing to payment intelligence. Connecting logistics and financial data could help CFOs determine when to release cash, extend credit or challenge charges, improving liquidity without simply delaying supplier payments.
The next trade finance advantage may belong to whoever controls the data. As shipment records become inputs into credit and payment decisions, logistics platforms, banks and payment networks are competing to control the information that determines when money moves.
The inputs and outputs that have supported trade finance for decades are beginning to shift.