The next trade finance advantage may belong to whoever controls the data. As shipment records become inputs into credit and payment decisions, logistics platforms, banks and payment networks are competing to control the information that determines when money moves.

Working capital optimization is shifting from payment timing to payment intelligence. Connecting logistics and financial data could help CFOs determine when to release cash, extend credit or challenge charges, improving liquidity without simply delaying supplier payments.

Supply chain data is becoming financial infrastructure. Visa’s Hong Kong cargo initiative connects verified shipment information with commercial payments, allowing businesses to make payment decisions based on operational events rather than waiting for invoices.

The inputs and outputs that have supported trade finance for decades are beginning to shift.

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A new payment initiative announced this week involving Visa and Hong Kong International Airport shows how firms are now connecting operational evidence directly to the financial obligations it supports. The Visa Cargo Solutions announcement connects Hong Kong International Airport’s Cargo Data Platform with commercial card payments, allowing participating freight forwarders to use verified shipment information in payment workflows.

Under the arrangement, eligible buyers can receive up to 85 days to pay, depending on issuer terms, while payment recipients can receive funds in as few as three days after applicable conditions are met. In that model, the most valuable supply chain data is not the information that tells businesses where their goods are but the information that tells them what their money should do next.

The implication extends beyond air cargo. If businesses can use verified supply chain events to determine when payments should be authorized, credit extended or charges challenged, logistics data could become a new layer of financial infrastructure.

See also: How Physical AI Is Changing Invoicing, Working Capital and Trade Finance

Visa Is Bringing Payments Into the Supply Chain Earlier

Businesses have spent years digitizing invoices, automating accounts payable and accelerating settlement. Yet much of the information needed to determine whether a payment should happen remains outside the financial systems responsible for executing it.

A freight forwarder knows when cargo has moved. A warehouse knows when goods have arrived. A carrier knows whether a service was completed. But the finance department often learns what happened only after an invoice arrives, triggering another round of verification, reconciliation and approval.

That separation creates a working-capital problem hiding inside an information problem. And it’s that problem that the trade finance initiative is targeting.

The financing proposition is familiar: Buyers preserve liquidity while suppliers receive cash sooner. What makes the arrangement more interesting is where the payment process begins. Rather than waiting for an invoice to initiate financial verification, the model connects payment activity to information generated as cargo moves through the supply chain.

A verified shipment milestone might support payment authorization. A discrepancy between contracted and actual freight charges could trigger review. A delivery exception could prevent automatic release of funds until the underlying issue is resolved.

See also: CFOs Turn Trade Finance Into a Balance-Sheet Advantage

Supply Chain Data Is Becoming a Credit Signal

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Instead of treating every invoice as a new request for verification, businesses could increasingly build financial controls around information already generated during commercial activity. That would shift accounts payable from reconstructing completed transactions toward monitoring exceptions as obligations develop.

Consider a business importing goods from multiple suppliers. Under a conventional process, its finance team manages payment obligations according to invoice dates, contractual terms and available cash. Operational disruptions may not become visible to finance until they create exceptions.

With verified logistics information integrated into financial workflows, that business could potentially distinguish shipments progressing normally from those requiring additional review. That distinction could influence when cash is released, which obligations qualify for early payment and where financing is most valuable.

For chief financial officers, that represents a more useful form of working-capital optimization than simply extending days payable outstanding.

The “2025-2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: Research Report Data Book,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, revealed how, when implemented effectively, working capital innovations like virtual cards, dynamic discounting platforms, supply chain finance programs and embedded payment networks all enable companies to extend payment cycles while ensuring suppliers still receive early access to cash through financing mechanisms.

Read more: 5 Ways the CFO’s Cash Playbook Is Being Rewritten

The Next Trade Finance Battle Is Over When Money Moves

The opportunity is also emerging outside traditional trade finance. FedEx and Stripe have outlined plans to use supply chain intelligence, including shipment activity, inventory movement and fulfillment performance, to inform financing decisions for eligible small business customers through Stripe Capital beginning in 2027.

The challenge for businesses will be ensuring that closer integration between operational and financial systems improves decision-making without creating new dependencies. Shipment data must be reliable. Payment authorization rules must reflect contractual obligations. Businesses must retain the ability to investigate disputes, override automated decisions and choose financing providers.

The larger opportunity is not to eliminate invoices or automate every payment. It is to reduce the distance between commercial activity and the financial systems responsible for funding it.

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