No More Walled Gardens As Multicloud Agility Comes to Financial Services

Highlights
A new collaboration between Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud delivers a jointly engineered multicloud networking solution without manual setup.
For payments and financial services workloads — which often require rigorous security, compliance, and availability — this shared responsibility model lowers risk compared to DIY cross-cloud networking.
It positions multicloud not as a hack or afterthought, but as a first-class, cloud-native architecture, which could accelerate adoption across regulated sectors.
For most of the past decade, the cloud landscape has resembled a giant, digital land grab.