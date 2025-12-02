No More Walled Gardens As Multicloud Agility Comes to Financial Services

It positions multicloud not as a hack or afterthought, but as a first-class, cloud-native architecture, which could accelerate adoption across regulated sectors.

For payments and financial services workloads — which often require rigorous security, compliance, and availability — this shared responsibility model lowers risk compared to DIY cross-cloud networking.

For most of the past decade, the cloud landscape has resembled a giant, digital land grab.

Hyperscalers fought for enterprise workloads one contract at a time, while the largest providers, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud foremost among them, built fortunes on tight lock-in, proprietary services, and sprawling ecosystems designed to keep customers close.

Collaboration, when it happened at all, was limited to industry standard bodies or regulatory consultations. The result was that multicloud architecture has been both an aspiration and a headache for many large enterprises, with the tangled reality of manual network engineering lurking just beneath the glossy narrative of best-of-breed service selection.

Connecting AWS to Google Cloud, or either to a private data center, for example, required bespoke physical links, provisioning processes that stretched across teams and continents, and weeks or months of change-management choreography.

But on Monday (Dec. 1), that era may have finally receded to a historical footnote with the news that AWS and Google Cloud have together introduced an open specification for network interoperability, giving customers private, high-speed connectivity between Google Cloud and AWS with “high levels” of automation and speed.

This shift may be particularly consequential for financial-services firms and payment providers that rely heavily on hybrid or multicloud environments to navigate regulatory boundaries, ensure operational continuity, and deliver global services at low latency.

As cloud architectures evolve, these firms are facing not just incremental improvements in network plumbing but a potential redefinition of multicloud itself as a first-class architectural model.

The End of Manual Multicloud Plumbing

Historically, connecting two clouds meant working through physical circuits, manual router configuration, IP addressing plans, and cross-provider coordination. Even teams with mature networking practices treated the exercise as a bespoke project requiring deep expertise and significant lead times.

PYMNTS wrote last month about the rigors of cloud migration for payments companies, noting that it was the “starting line” rather than the end game.

By contrast, the AWS–Google Cloud integration enables enterprises to provision private, high-bandwidth connectivity between clouds in minutes through a console or API. What once required weeks of back-and-forth with carriers and cloud architects can now be deployed nearly as fast as spinning up a virtual machine.

A payments provider expanding into a new region, for example, no longer faces a long runway of network deployment before rolling out risk models or transaction-processing services in a second cloud. A bank evaluating new AI-based fraud detection tools on Google Cloud can integrate those models with transaction workloads on AWS without the delays of bespoke interconnect design.

This is a subtle yet powerful shift. For years, the cloud industry has thrived on differentiated services but has been constrained by proprietary networking models. Multicloud strategies often emerged reactively — when a regulator required regional diversification, when a corporate acquisition introduced a second cloud provider, or when a team needed a specialized service available only on another platform. The network complexity standing in the way of easy migration or workload distribution created a form of implicit vendor lock-in.

What This Means for Financial Services and Payments Firms

The financial sector has long been caught between the need for agility and the weight of regulatory expectations. It wants to adopt AI models, leverage real-time analytics, and operate across regions while maintaining strict controls over data residency, encryption standards, and business continuity. This new multicloud connectivity model catalyzes that ambition.

“It’s an interesting time in the in banking and the payments industry,” said Michael Lozanoff, managing director, global head of merchant services for J.P. Morgan Payments in an earlier interview with PYMNTS. “Many of the systems we ran for decades have reached their shelf life.”

Strategically, today’s emerging environment gives financial institutions something they have sought for years: genuine agility. They can adopt best-in-class AI and data services from one provider while maintaining core transaction systems on another. They can experiment with new services on one cloud without committing to long-term architectural entanglement. And they can shift or expand workloads when business conditions or regulatory regimes change.

Still, as PYMNTS has covered previously, cloud innovation is not a silver bullet. It comes with its own risks, many of which can be serious. Last year, the enterprise data cloud landscape witnessed a Snowflake data breach that snowballed to include AT&T, Santander Bank, Advance Auto Parts, Ticketmaster parent company LiveNation and over 160 of the world’s largest companies.

At the same time, the ultimate significance of the AWS–Google Cloud collaboration lies not only in what it enables today but also in what it signals about the next decade of cloud evolution. Multicloud is no longer an edge case reserved for the largest banks or the most globally distributed enterprises. It is rapidly becoming the default operating model for any company that demands resilience, regulatory flexibility, or architectural freedom.

